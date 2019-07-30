Sanjay Dutt releases a teaser of his next film 'Prasthanam' on his birthday

New Delhi: Celebrations turned double for Bollywood's 'Khalnayak' Sanjay Dutt who revealed the teaser of his forthcoming Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Prasthanam' on his birthday.

The actor who turned 60 today, shared the one minute 18 seconds teaser which seems to be an epic political drama set in contemporary times.

The teaser opens up with Sanjay's voice which says "Agar haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, aur agar chhinoge toh Mahabharat (If you give us the right, there will be Ramayan; if you snatch it away from us, then Mahabharat)," followed by a group of people conducting a rally on the streets. In one of the scenes, Sanjay can be seen standing on top of a building with his fellow supporters and companions to address a rally.