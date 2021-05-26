Sanjay Dutt receives a golden visa for the UAE, expresses gratitude

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the government of UAE on receiving a golden visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"It's an honour to receive the prestigious Visa. I'm grateful to the government of UAE for their never-ending support considering Dubai became a home for my family in the past year. The Golden Visa initiative by the leaders is truly visionary, it has helped the country grow as an investor-friendly nation and I'm sure it will continue to do so in the coming years. I vow to help the country whenever they are in need since that's what our true purpose as humans is, to help each other grow," Dutt shared.

The 61-year-old actor also shared the news on social media. "Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @gdrfadubai. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support," he wrote on Instagram.