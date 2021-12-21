e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex rebounds 497 pts to end at 56,319.01; Nifty surges 156.65 pts to 16,770.85SA vs IND: South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests against India
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 04:52 PM IST

Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note as 'KGF' clocks 3 years: 'We still hear the whistles and screams echoing around us'

'KGF Chapter 2' is one of the most awaited films of 2022
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who recenlty finished dubbing for his next much-awaited project 'KGF Chapter 2', recently shared a a heartfelt note as 'KGF' clocked three years of its release.

He took to social media and shared, "We still hear the whistles and screams echoing around us. We are indebted to all the fans who have embraced the movie as their own. This passion gives us renewed excitement and fuels our drive to present to you all #KGFChapter 2 on April 14th 2022. #3yearsofKGF."

Take a look at his post here:

'KGF Chapter 2' is one of the most awaited films of 2022 and Sanjay Dutt has kept his fans updated about how the film has been shaping into.

His character Adheera will be one of the greatest antagonists he will essay on screen.

Along side 'KGF2', Sanjay Dutt has his bag full of films which include 'Prithviraj', 'Shamshera' and 'Toolsidas Junior'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Never been more proud to be an Indian': Sanjay Dutt on being appointed as brand ambassador of... 'Never been more proud to be an Indian': Sanjay Dutt on being appointed as brand ambassador of...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 04:52 PM IST
Advertisement