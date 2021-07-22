Sanjay Dutt pens an adorable birthday wish for wife Maanayata, calls her the 'backbone of their family'

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata turned a year older on Thursday. The actor shared an adorable birthday wish for her on social media, along with a video comprising their loved-up pictures.

Dutt called her the 'backbone' of their family and the light of his life.

"You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday Mom," he captioned his post on Instagram.

Maanayata was quick to react to the post. She dropped two heart emojis in the comment section.

