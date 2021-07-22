Sanjay Dutt pens an adorable birthday wish for wife Maanayata, calls her the 'backbone of their family'

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata turned a year older on Thursday. The actor shared an adorable birthday wish for her on social media, along with a video comprising their loved-up pictures.
Dutt called her the 'backbone' of their family and the light of his life.
"You are the backbone of our family and the light of my life. Words fail to express all that you mean to me but you know it all too well. Thank you for always being there and being you. Happy Birthday Mom," he captioned his post on Instagram.
Maanayata was quick to react to the post. She dropped two heart emojis in the comment section.
Have a look at his post here:
On her special day, Maanayata also posted a stunning picture of herself from her birthday celebrations. She also penned a note about being 'grateful' for the things in her life.
"With age comes gratitude and the knowledge that with every passing year we are privileged, and being grateful becomes a daily ritual that enhances are lives in so many positive ways," she captioned the post.
Maanayata and Sanjay got married in 2008. They are blessed with two kids -Iqra and Shahraan.
Sanjay Dutt was previously married to Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996.
On the work front, the actor was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor co-starrer 'Sadak 2.'
He will next be seen in a series of films which include, 'KGF: Chapter 2', 'Bhuj: The Pride of India,' 'Shamshera' and 'Prithviraj'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)