Sanjay Dutt pens adorable birthday wish for her 'little girl' Trishala: 'Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you'

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday shared an adorable throwback picture to wish his daughter Trishala on her birthday.
The actor called Trishala a 'wonderful gift' and said that physical distance has not been a hindrance in their relationship, in fact it has strengthened their bond.
"Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl, @trishaladutt," he captioned the post.
Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata also posted a stunning selfie with Trishala and wished him a happy birthday.
Trishala has been vacationing in Hawaii, since the beginning of August. She has been regularly sharing pictures from the exotic tourist destination and treating her followers with some stunning images of herself and the beautiful scenery around her.
Earlier today, Maanayata dropped heart emojis on Trishala's recent vacation picture.
Trishala is a practising psychotherapist in New York and often gets candid during her AMA (ask me anything) sessions on Instagram.
She uses social media platforms to raise awareness about various issues, including mental health.
Recently, the diva made headlines after a user asked her how she deals with so many people judging her constantly. Earlier, she had also talked about being in a toxic relationship several years ago and being treated like trash.
Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's oldest child from his first wife Richa Sharma. Richa and actor Sanjay married in 1987 after meeting at the sets of a film.
A few years later, Richa was diagnosed with a terminal illness and she took her last breath on December 10, 1996.