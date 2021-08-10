Sanjay Dutt pens adorable birthday wish for her 'little girl' Trishala: 'Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you'

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday shared an adorable throwback picture to wish his daughter Trishala on her birthday.

The actor called Trishala a 'wonderful gift' and said that physical distance has not been a hindrance in their relationship, in fact it has strengthened their bond.

"Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl, @trishaladutt," he captioned the post.

Take a look at his post here: