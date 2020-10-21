Sanjay Dutt beats lung cancer on his children's birthday; pens down heartfelt note

On his twins Shahraan and Iqra's birthday, actor Sanjay Dutt revealed that he has won his battle with lung cancer and shared a heartfelt post for his friends, family and fans. The actor also expressed his gratitude and thanked the staff of Mumbai's Kokilabean Hospital.

Sanjay Dutt wrote, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way."