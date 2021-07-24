Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra celebrate one year of 'Dil Bechara'; remember Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi-starrer 'Dil Bechara', completed a year since its release on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana penned an emotional note thanking everyone for showering her with love for her debut film as a lead actor.

"A year ago today, upon the eve of Dil Bechara's release, my nervousness knew no bounds. And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara ... becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year," she wrote.

Sanjana added, "It's fuel for the soul. It's what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal. Each of your letters, your sketches, your remembering every dialogue, remembering every scene, and celebrating every milestone has made this tough journey that has been ridden with loss become a little more bright & sparkly. Thank you, for taking care of our film and celebrating it in ways we couldn't ever even dream of."