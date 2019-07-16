Sania Mirza sports Gucci slippers worth Rs 55,000!

India’s star tennis player Sania Mirza is on her vacay in India with her adorable munchkin Izhaan Mirza Malik. While in the country, she has made time for meeting and greeting her friends from Bollywood and the sports arena. Yesterday Sania went on a dinner get together with her son and friends including Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan along with their wife Hazel Keech and Sagarika Ghatage respectively, also adding presence was Bollywood actor Ashish Chaudhary.

The squad had dinner at the popular Japanese and Asian restaurant ‘Yauatcha’ in Bandra-Kurla Complex. The entire clan posed for a picture outside the eatery. But what caught our attention were Sania Mirza’s slippers! She was sporting Gucci Princetown embroidered leather slipper which costs for 820 USD, around Rs 56, 000.