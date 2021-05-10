Sangeeta Bijlani writes 'Mom' on ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's Mother's Day post

On Mother's Day, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan posted pictures of his mothers, Salma Khan and Helen on his official Instagram account.
Salman first posted a photo of Salma Khan who is seen wearing a saree. She is seen all smiles for the camera while getting clicked.
While in another post, Salman shared a photo of his stepmother and veteran actor Helen who is seen in a red salwar suit.
For both the photos, he wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day . . #staysafe."
However, what grabbed many eyeballs was Salman's ex-girlfriend and actress Sangeeta Bijlani's comment of his posts.
While Sangeeta commented 'mom' on Salma's picture, she dropped heart and love emojis on Helen's photo.
Have a look at Salman's post here:
For the uninitiated, Salman and Sangeeta reportedly dated each other for a long time before the latter got married to cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin.
Meanwhile, Salma is the first wife of Salman's father Salim Khan while Helen is his second wife.
Salim and Salma have four kids together--Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira. Helen and Salim Khan adopted Arpita Khan making her the fifth Khan sibling.
On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.