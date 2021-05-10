Sangeeta Bijlani writes 'Mom' on ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's Mother's Day post

On Mother's Day, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan posted pictures of his mothers, Salma Khan and Helen on his official Instagram account.

Salman first posted a photo of Salma Khan who is seen wearing a saree. She is seen all smiles for the camera while getting clicked.

While in another post, Salman shared a photo of his stepmother and veteran actor Helen who is seen in a red salwar suit.

For both the photos, he wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day . . #staysafe."

However, what grabbed many eyeballs was Salman's ex-girlfriend and actress Sangeeta Bijlani's comment of his posts.