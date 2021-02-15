Sandeep Nahar, Sushant Singh Rajput's 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' co-actor, allegedly dies by suicide

Sandeep Nahar, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' allegedly died by suicide on Monday.
The actor was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area. He was later taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.
The case has been lodged and the matter is being probed, news agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police officials as saying.
Hours before his suicide, Nahar posted a video on Facebook. He called it a 'suicide note' and spoke about professional and personal issues, particularly his troubled marriage.
The actor has also worked in some popular Hindi TV shows such as Crime Patrol, CID, Savdhaan India and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He has also appeared in Akshay Kumar-starer ‘Kesari’.
Incidentally, Nahar's 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput had also allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra in June 2020.