Sandeep Nahar, Sushant Singh Rajput's 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' co-actor, allegedly dies by suicide

Sandeep Nahar, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' allegedly died by suicide on Monday.

The actor was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area. He was later taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

The case has been lodged and the matter is being probed, news agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police officials as saying.