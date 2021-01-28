Sana Khan 'heartbroken' over videos made on her past, says 'don’t put anyone in depression'

Former TV and film actress Sana Khan has shared a note about an unnamed person, who's allegedly made a negative video, 'highlighting her past.'

The 'Bigg Boss' fame took to Instagram and posted a note which read, "Some people are making such negative videos n me from so long but I hv been very patient. But now one person made a video highlighting my past n talking absolutely rubbish abt it. Don't you knw it's a sin to make that person realise about it when tht person has done tauba?? I m so heartbroken right knw."

"I don’t wanna name the person coz I don’t wanna do what he has done to me but this is so evil. If you can’t support someone n be nice be quiet.

Don’t put anyone in depression with such ruthless n hard comment making the person feel guilty about their past all over again. Sometimes u repent n move on but there are some like me who at times think I wish I could go back in time n change few things. Please be nice n let people change with time," she added in the caption.