Sana Khan 'heartbroken' over videos made on her past, says 'don’t put anyone in depression'

Former TV and film actress Sana Khan has shared a note about an unnamed person, who's allegedly made a negative video, 'highlighting her past.'
The 'Bigg Boss' fame took to Instagram and posted a note which read, "Some people are making such negative videos n me from so long but I hv been very patient. But now one person made a video highlighting my past n talking absolutely rubbish abt it. Don't you knw it's a sin to make that person realise about it when tht person has done tauba?? I m so heartbroken right knw."
"I don’t wanna name the person coz I don’t wanna do what he has done to me but this is so evil. If you can’t support someone n be nice be quiet.
Don’t put anyone in depression with such ruthless n hard comment making the person feel guilty about their past all over again. Sometimes u repent n move on but there are some like me who at times think I wish I could go back in time n change few things. Please be nice n let people change with time," she added in the caption.
Sana Khan had announced her decision to leave the industry and spend her life in the service of humanity, following the orders of her 'creator,' in October 2020.
A month after announcing her departure from the entertainment industry, the 33-year-old tied the knot with Anas Saiyed.
In her career spanning over 15 years, Sana acted in 14 films across 5 languages and has appeared in over 50 ad films.
She garnered popularity as a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2012, which saw her as one of the finalists.
Sana worked in a couple of films such as 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', and 'Wajah Tum Ho' to name a few.