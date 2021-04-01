Sana Khan enjoys 24K gold plated coffee worth over Rs 3,000 at Burj Khalifa with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad

For those unversed, Sana was stationed at the At.mosphere lounge which offers the Kopi Luwak Gold Cappuccino topped with real gold flakes. The exuberant cuppa costs a whopping 160 Dirham (Rs 3190 approx.).

Sana announced her departure from the entertainment industry in October 2020 to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator".

The actor said she decided to leave the "showbiz lifestyle forever".

She married Mufti a month later in November. "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah...

"Which of the favours of your lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov," Khan posted on Instagram.

As an actor, Khan has featured in many Hindi and regional language films. She made her debut in Bollywood with "Yehi Hai High Society" in 2005 and went on to star in movies like "Halla Bol", "Jai Ho", "Wajah Tum Ho" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

Khan also participated in reality shows such as "Bigg Boss" (season six) and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6".