Sana Khan changes her name post marriage to Anas Sayed

A month after announcing her departure from showbiz, actress Sana Khan on Sunday revealed she has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The former "Bigg Boss" contestant posted a picture of herself along with her groom, Anas Sayed.

Now, according to her updated Instagram profile, Khan changed her name to Saiyed Sana Khan.

The couple got married on November 20.

"Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah...

"Which of the favours of your lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov," Khan posted on Instagram.