Sana Khan changes her name post marriage to Anas Sayed

A month after announcing her departure from showbiz, actress Sana Khan on Sunday revealed she has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.
The former "Bigg Boss" contestant posted a picture of herself along with her groom, Anas Sayed.
Now, according to her updated Instagram profile, Khan changed her name to Saiyed Sana Khan.
The couple got married on November 20.
"Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah...
"Which of the favours of your lord will you deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov," Khan posted on Instagram.
In October, the 33-year-old announced her decision to leave the industry and spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator".
"I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance," she had written on Instagram.
She also removed several pictures from her Instagram account.
Earlier in February this year, Khan revealed that her relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis has ended on a discordant note. She accused Melvin of regularly cheating on her.
The couple began dating in April 2019.
After making her debut in Bollywood with "Yehi Hai High Society" in 2005, Khan went on to star in movies like "Halla Bol", "Jai Ho", "Wajah Tum Ho" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha". Sana has worked in a handful of Tamil and Telugu films, too.
She also participated in reality shows such as "Bigg Boss" (season six) and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6".
Last year, "Dangal" actress Zara Wasim made headlines when she announced she was quitting the entertainment industry in a similar manner.
