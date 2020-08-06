Samir Sharma Suicide: Varun, Sidharth, Karanvir and others from film and TV industry mourn the actor's demise

The sudden demise of TV actor Samir Sharma has shocked the film and television industry.

From Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Karanvir Bohra, a slew of members from film and TV industry posted on social media to express grief over Sameer's death.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sidharth posted a still from his film "Hasee Toh Phasee". In the image, we can see Sidharth with Samir.

"Really sad and unfortunate," Sidharth wrote.