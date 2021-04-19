Sameera Reddy's kids Nyra, 2, and Hans, 6, test positive for COVID-19, actress shares health update

Actress Sameera Reddy, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, has revealed that her husband Akshai and her kids - Hans and Nyra have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sharing health update, Sameera wrote: "Lots of people asking me about Hans and Nyra so here is the update. The past week Hans had high fevers , headaches , body ache, upset tummy and severe fatigue . It lasted for 4 days . It was very unusual So we tested him and he was COVID positive. I have to admit initially I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this."

"Immediately Nyra started showing symptoms. She had fevers and upset tummy. I gave her cold compress and paracetamol on SoS," she added.

The 'Musafir' actress spoke about how the second wave has been affecting kids and shared that even if they're asymptomatic, they should still isolate themselves.