Sameera Reddy tests positive for COVID-19, says 'we're safe, taking necessary precautions'

Sameera Reddy is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

Sameera took to her official Instagram account and said that she is quarantined at home.

Assuring her fans and followers that she and her family, including her mother-in-law, are doing fine, Sameera wrote, "I tested covid positive yesterday. We are safe and taking necessary precautions. Sassy Sassu by the grace of God has been living separately and is safe. We will be in-home quarantine and will continue to be our positive upbeat selves."

"I know I have you lovely peeps to put a smile on my face. This is the time to be strong with positive affirmations. We are all in this together. Stay safe," she added.