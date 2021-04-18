Sameera Reddy tests positive for COVID-19, says 'we're safe, taking necessary precautions'

Sameera Reddy is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.
Sameera took to her official Instagram account and said that she is quarantined at home.
Assuring her fans and followers that she and her family, including her mother-in-law, are doing fine, Sameera wrote, "I tested covid positive yesterday. We are safe and taking necessary precautions. Sassy Sassu by the grace of God has been living separately and is safe. We will be in-home quarantine and will continue to be our positive upbeat selves."
"I know I have you lovely peeps to put a smile on my face. This is the time to be strong with positive affirmations. We are all in this together. Stay safe," she added.
Sameera moved to Goa last year with her husband, their two kids, and her mother-in-law.
While Sameera has been away from the big screen for a while now, she is quite active on social media and often interacts with her fans and friends.
The actress, who has worked in films like Race, Musafir and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, gave birth to Hans in 2015 and welcomed Nyra in July 2019.
Meanwhile, an array of Bollywood celebrities have got infected with COVID-19 within a span of a few weeks.
On Saturday, actors Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood and Neil Nitin Mukesh had announced that they have contracted the virus.
Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan and Rohit Saraf among others had tested positive for COVID-19.
Last year, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.
