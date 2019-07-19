Sameera Reddy talks about her C-Section delivery for the 'Imperfectly Perfect Campaign'

Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy has shared her postpartum journey. She says it's hard on the body when it's a C-Section because her stitches "hurt like mad".

Sameera on Thursday shared a photograph of herself after delivering her second child, a daughter. She wrote a note alongside her photograph and described her postpartum journey.

"As part of my imperfectly perfect campaign I promised I'd share my postpartum journey so here goes. It's really damn hard on the body when it's a C-Section because the stitches hurt like mad," Sameera wrote.