Momgoals: Sameera Reddy walks 500 steps with her two month old daughter strapped on to her to reach Karnantaka's highest peak

Actor Sameera Reddy recently shared a video on social media platfrom which shows her scaling a mountain, which claims to be one of the highest mountains in Karnataka, along with her 2 months old Nyra.
In the video, Sameera is scaling to the mountain's peak and her daughter Nyra is strapped to her body. She has mentioned of climbing almost 500 steps on the peak and also shared the panoramic view from the peak.
Sameera on Instagram posted a video of her scaling a mountain called Mullayanagiri Peak with her daughter Nyra strapped to her, she wrote, “Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway cos I was so out of breath ! 6300 ft high it’s the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from New moms saying they are inspired to travel & I’m thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response! It’s very easy to feel low post baby & I’m super determined to not let it get me down! for moms asking I did not express I just fed her on demand everywhere! Less fuss and easy to travel this way!”
