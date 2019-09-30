Momgoals: Sameera Reddy walks 500 steps with her two month old daughter strapped on to her to reach Karnantaka's highest peak

Actor Sameera Reddy recently shared a video on social media platfrom which shows her scaling a mountain, which claims to be one of the highest mountains in Karnataka, along with her 2 months old Nyra.

In the video, Sameera is scaling to the mountain's peak and her daughter Nyra is strapped to her body. She has mentioned of climbing almost 500 steps on the peak and also shared the panoramic view from the peak.