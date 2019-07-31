Sameera Reddy names her newborn baby girl as 'Nyra'

Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde, who welcomed a daughter a few days ago, have named the newborn Nyra.
Announcing the name of her second child, Sameera took to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote: "Welcoming our little lady to the Varde family, baby girl 'Nyra'.
Along with the post, Sameera shared a few photographs of herself with her son Hans, who can be seen holding a paper on which "Nyra" is written.
The "Tezz" actress married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015.
