Sameera Reddy Birthday Special: Mesmerizing mom moments of the actress; see pics

'De Dana Dan' actor Sameera Reddy who has been away from the big screens post-pregnancy is celebrating her 43th birthday this 14th. The actor often hops on to Instagram to share adorable moments of her motherhood.

Sameera also marked her identity in the Tamil industry, with her exceptional performance in the 2018 Tamil movie 'Vaaranam Aayiram'. She had welcomed her younger daughter in July. And the pictures of the mother-daughter duo always make headlines.

Infact, Sameera had also attempted to climb the Mullayanagiri Peak, tallest peak in Karnataka carrying her two-month-old daughter.

The actor, who suffered from postpartum depression for one long year after giving birth to her first child Hans, was determined to not let the same thing bog her down during her second pregnancy. She worked throughout her pregnancy. She has shared her journey with new mothers through Instagram. Whether it's about postpartum depression or body image issues, the 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' fame uses her platform to inspire innumerable new mothers.

On her birthday, let's look at Sameera Reddy's Instagram adorable mom moments:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Sameera Reddy has an epic reply after her dad asks why isn't she covering greys

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 05:27 PM IST