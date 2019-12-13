Sameera Reddy birthday special: Best Instagram MOMents

Bollywood

'De Dana Dan' actor Sameera Reddy is celebrating her 39th birthday today. The actor who has been away from the big screens post-pregnancy, often hops on to Instagram to share adorable MOMents.

Sameera who had also marked her identity in the Tamil industry, with her exceptional performance in the 2018 Tamil movie 'Vaaranam Aayiram', had welcomed her younger daughter July. And the pictures of the mother-daughter duo always make headlines.

Infact, Sameera had also attempted to climb the Mullayanagiri Peak, tallest peak in Karnataka carrying her two-month-old daughter.

The actor, who suffered from postpartum depression for one long year after giving birth to her first child Hans, was determined to not let the same thing bog her down during her second pregnancy. She worked throughout her pregnancy. She has shared her journey with new mothers through Instagram. Whether it's about postpartum depression or body image issues, the 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' fame uses her platform to inspire innumerable new mothers.

On her birthday, let's look at Sameera Reddy's Instagram MOMents:

New dads & loved ones listen up! Its World Breast feeding week and this post is for you to know that you can be the biggest support and encouragement to a new mom! A mother may be depressed, lacking in confidence, worried, or stressed and it affects breastfeeding. These factors do not directly affect her milk production, but can interfere with the way in which she responds to her baby. This can result in the baby taking less milk, and failing to stimulate milk production. So be there for her . â¤ï¸ Understanding the pressure on her physically and emotionally is the best thing you can do. Nothing like feeling loved at such an overwhelming time. ðð» . I would also like to give a shoutout to moms who have struggled with low milk production . This could happen due to a pathological reason including endocrine problems or a host of other factors .A few mothers have a physiological low breast-milk production, for no apparent reason, and production does not increase when the breastfeeding technique and pattern improve. There is no reason to shame them or make them feel any pressure in not being able to BF. we need to support all mothers and show love and respect ð¼. . #worldbreastfeedingweek2019 . @WABA_global @who @unicefindia

