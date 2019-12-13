Sameera Reddy birthday special: Best Instagram MOMents

'De Dana Dan' actor Sameera Reddy is celebrating her 39th birthday today. The actor who has been away from the big screens post-pregnancy, often hops on to Instagram to share adorable MOMents.

Sameera who had also marked her identity in the Tamil industry, with her exceptional performance in the 2018 Tamil movie 'Vaaranam Aayiram', had welcomed her younger daughter July. And the pictures of the mother-daughter duo always make headlines.

Infact, Sameera had also attempted to climb the Mullayanagiri Peak, tallest peak in Karnataka carrying her two-month-old daughter.

The actor, who suffered from postpartum depression for one long year after giving birth to her first child Hans, was determined to not let the same thing bog her down during her second pregnancy. She worked throughout her pregnancy. She has shared her journey with new mothers through Instagram. Whether it's about postpartum depression or body image issues, the 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' fame uses her platform to inspire innumerable new mothers.

On her birthday, let's look at Sameera Reddy's Instagram MOMents: