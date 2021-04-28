Sameera Reddy, 42, flaunts grey hair in latest video, says ‘I will live the way I want’

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy who has been missing from the screen space for a while, never fails to delight us on social media with her unfiltered content.

The 42-year-old who tested posted for the novel coronavirus along with her husband and kids couple of days back, is now recovering.

Sharing a hilarious video on Instagram, flaunting her greys, Sameera lip syncs to a tune by viral musician Yashraj Mukhate stating, "Excuse me! Comment karne wale log yaad rakhna. Meri zindagi hai, kaise bhi jiyu tumse matlab? Apni zindagi dekho yaar, kisiki zindagi me dakhal mat dedo. Kya hota maloom gaali milti, yummy yummy wali gaali milti."

(People who comment, please remember. This is my life, I will live the way I want, how does it concern you? Do not interfere in anyone's life. Do you know what happens? You get delicious abuses in return)."