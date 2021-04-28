Sameera Reddy, 42, flaunts grey hair in latest video, says ‘I will live the way I want’

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy who has been missing from the screen space for a while, never fails to delight us on social media with her unfiltered content.
The 42-year-old who tested posted for the novel coronavirus along with her husband and kids couple of days back, is now recovering.
Sharing a hilarious video on Instagram, flaunting her greys, Sameera lip syncs to a tune by viral musician Yashraj Mukhate stating, "Excuse me! Comment karne wale log yaad rakhna. Meri zindagi hai, kaise bhi jiyu tumse matlab? Apni zindagi dekho yaar, kisiki zindagi me dakhal mat dedo. Kya hota maloom gaali milti, yummy yummy wali gaali milti."
(People who comment, please remember. This is my life, I will live the way I want, how does it concern you? Do not interfere in anyone's life. Do you know what happens? You get delicious abuses in return)."
Reddy captioned the clip as, "I’ve never worried about the comment Karney wale log. And you shouldn’t either just be yourself Grey hair don’t care No Gaali only taali #bekind @yashrajmukhate thank you for cheering me up with this awesome tune #staysafe #messymama #imperfectlyperfect."
Sameera's mother-in-law, Manjari Varde also dropped a comment on the post which read, "Grey hair is simply a sign of the wise and the wonderful and the witty and the wacky ones I’m proof na."
The actress, who has worked in films like "Race", "Musafir" and "Maine Dil Tujhko Diya", gave birth to Hans in 2015 and welcomed Nyra in July 2019.
