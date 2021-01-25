'Same people who praise Jennifer Lopez': Netizens defend Malaika Arora after trolls age shame her for stretch marks

Bollywood's dancing diva aka 'Chhaiyya Chhaiyya' girl, Malaika Arora, who often leaves netizens stunned with her gym looks, was recently trolled on social media for showing off her stretch marks.
On Monday, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at Diva Yoga, her yoga studio in Mumbai's Bandra area. For her gym look, Malaika opted for a hot pink t-shirt with a pair of grey colour-block yoga pants. The Yummy Mummy decided to knot her t-shirt to cinch her waist and flaunt some skin.
Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share pictures of Malla's athleisure ensemble and wrote, "Malaika doesn’t shy away from her stretch marks while posing in her gym wear. Stretchmarks are natural and many women get them post pregnancy."
Reacting to the pictures, several netizens age shamed the 'India's Got Talent' judge and trolled her for the visible stretch marks. A user wrote, "Lol tummy se fitness ka sach clearly show ho raha hai."
"Abhi lag rhi hai aged.... she is getting old,' wrote another.
However, a few users took to the comments section to defend Malaika and hit back at trolls
A comment read, "The number of people criticizing her, targeting her and bullying her making fun of the age are the same people who praises Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna... height of hypocrisy, and I tell you guys and girlls she looks fabulous in her 40s than many of you in your 20s 30s look like potato and ginger so look at your fitness first rather than making negative comments because in 40s Malaika still rocks and slays beautifully."
Another user wrote, "Why should she be shy ? I am a mother of 2 kids and I love my stretchmark. Remember our body different not damaged."
