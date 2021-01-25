'Same people who praise Jennifer Lopez': Netizens defend Malaika Arora after trolls age shame her for stretch marks

Bollywood's dancing diva aka 'Chhaiyya Chhaiyya' girl, Malaika Arora, who often leaves netizens stunned with her gym looks, was recently trolled on social media for showing off her stretch marks.

On Monday, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at Diva Yoga, her yoga studio in Mumbai's Bandra area. For her gym look, Malaika opted for a hot pink t-shirt with a pair of grey colour-block yoga pants. The Yummy Mummy decided to knot her t-shirt to cinch her waist and flaunt some skin.

Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share pictures of Malla's athleisure ensemble and wrote, "Malaika doesn’t shy away from her stretch marks while posing in her gym wear. Stretchmarks are natural and many women get them post pregnancy."