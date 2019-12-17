Same Bebo same: Kareena Kapoor Khan is all of us on a Tuesday

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy promoting her movie 'Good Newwz' across India and is often spotted at the airport, flaunting her fashion game.
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, has made it big onscreen, with her impeccable acting skills and scintillating performances. Since Bebo is a fashionista up front, it is only fair to say that only she could make an over-sided hoodie look this good.
The Veere Di Wedding star is often spotted carrying over the top expensive handbags which vary from high end brands. Kareena, who is busy with promotions, was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.
It's not her expensive handbag that grabbed our attention, it is in fact the graphic printed over-sized hoodie.
Kareena wore a bright red hoodie that said, "I'd rather be home" and it is all of us of on a Tuesday!
The actress paired it with a pair of black leggings and tanned leather boots. She completed the look with sunglasses and a leopard print bag.
Meanwhile, on work front, Kareena is gearing for her multi-starrer film Good Newwz, which also features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Furthermore, she will also be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She has also bagged a role in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Takht.
She's also shooting for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)