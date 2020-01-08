Sambhaji Brigade lodges complaint against Akshay Kumar for hurting Maratha sentiments in Nirma ad

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar has landed in a legal soup because of his latest washing powder commercial in which he portrays a Maratha warrior.

The "PadMan" actor has been blamed for hurting the hurting the Maratha sentiments. In the ad, the actor returned to his kingdom after defeating the enemies. When one of his soldier's wife taunts the army for his dirty clothes.

The actor says if his army can win battles, it can also wash clothes. It then shows the actor dancing while washing clothes. However, the commercial has not gone down well with a section of people.

Now, According to The Hindu, Sambhaji Brigade has filed a complaint against the actor and demanded an immediate broadcast ban on the ad.

Sambhaji Brigade has also threatened to launch a statewide agitation if the police don't act on their complaint. They have also said that unless Akshay Kumar issues a public apology for the ad, they wouldn't allow screening of his films.

Also, According to The Times of India, a police complaint has been filed at Worli police station in Mumbai against him for mocking the Marathi culture and hurting the sentiments.

(With Inputs from IANS)