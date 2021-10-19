Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all praise for Kangana Ranaut's multiple looks in 'Dhaakad' - check out her reaction

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently shared a collage of her four looks from her much-awaited film 'Dhaakad'. Taking to Instagram, the actress gave a sneak peek into the world of 'Dhaakad' and what to expect from the action flick.

Kangana captioned the image with this description of her character, "She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8th April 2022!"

While scores of fans and followers of the actress praised her for her multiple looks in the film, actress Samantah Ruth Prabhu also liked it and left several fire emoticons in the comments section of Kangana's post.

It may be mentioned that Kangana had also praised Samantha for her performance in 'The Family Man 2'. Kangana had shared her response to the trailer on her Instagram stories.

She had captured a screenshot from the trailer where Samantha’s character is saying, "I will kill them all."

"This girl has my heart," Kangana had captioned the post.

Previously, Kangana had also called Samantha the 'epitome of woman empowerment' and even commented on her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. Kangana had reportedly called Naga a ‘brat’ and said that it's always the men in any relationship who are the reason behind a divorce. However, despite her strong words, nothing appears to have changed between Samantha and Kangana.

Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly awaiting 'Dhaakad' since last January, when the first posters from it surfaced online. The film is set to be released theatrically on April 8, 2022.

The film deals with the subject of child trafficking and the exploitation of women. Shot in Bhopal, Budapest and Mumbai, 'Dhaakad' also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

Ranaut, who plays Agent Agni in the movie, said the film was always meant for the big screen experience.

"It's a deeply stirring subject and we have made it on a scale that only theatres could do justice to. The layered story at the heart of it needs to reach out to the masses and I am certain, the film will speak to women across the board. I can't wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni on April 8," the 34-year-old actor said in a statement.

The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, who said his intent was to ensure that "Dhaakad" stood "at par with international action films".

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 02:39 PM IST