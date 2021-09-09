'Samanantar' is Resul Pookutty’s tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is set to release Samanantar, an anthology of four stories set in Bihar. According to Pookutty, the project is dedicated to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It is directed by Niraj Mishra, best known for helming the Ronit Roy-starrer television legal drama, Adaalat.

Revealing how he got involved with the project, Resul says, “When I read Niraj’s script, I was bowled over. I couldn’t let go of the opportunity to produce the anthology. It is my tribute to Sushant. It breaks the stereotypical image of Bihar and Biharis.”

After Sushant’s death, there were reports that Pookutty and the actor were to collaborate for a movie. Talking about Samanantar, Niraj says, “It’s a philosophical-supernatural anthology comprising four hard-hitting stories. Through the stories, we have tried to explore the response of nature to the karma created by us.”

