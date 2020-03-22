Saloni Gaur's version of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja 'celebrating' Janata Curfew will leave you in splits

Internet sensation Saloni Gaur is back with another fun and entertaining video and the latest one is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew.

Saloni aka Nazma Aapi is known for her rib tickling videos, mimicking Bollywood actresses like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut. The 20-year-old has posted a new video where she has shared 'The Zoya Factor' actress Sonam Kapoor's take on Janata Curfew.

From counting the number of shoes she owns to calling Sabyasachi for a new dress, Saloni Gaur's version of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Janata Ka Curfew will leave you in splits.

Netizens took to the comments section to react to the hilarious video. A user wrote, "Amazing. You're too good."

Another user wrote, "Mind blowing."