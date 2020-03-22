Saloni Gaur's version of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja 'celebrating' Janata Curfew will leave you in splits

Internet sensation Saloni Gaur is back with another fun and entertaining video and the latest one is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew.
Saloni aka Nazma Aapi is known for her rib tickling videos, mimicking Bollywood actresses like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut. The 20-year-old has posted a new video where she has shared 'The Zoya Factor' actress Sonam Kapoor's take on Janata Curfew.
From counting the number of shoes she owns to calling Sabyasachi for a new dress, Saloni Gaur's version of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Janata Ka Curfew will leave you in splits.
Netizens took to the comments section to react to the hilarious video. A user wrote, "Amazing. You're too good."
Another user wrote, "Mind blowing."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, announced Janata Curfew on March 22 in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. PM Modi urged people to stay home amid the pandemic and announced a shutdown. Several Bollywood celebrities pledged that they will participate in the curfew on Sunday.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently made headlines after she made an attempt to defend Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for the deadly pandemic coronavirus but had thrown a lavish party for friends and family. The actress got trolled for the same.
