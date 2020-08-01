Salman, Shah Rukh, Priyanka and other B-town celebs wish fans on Eid al-Adha 2020

Indians love nothing more than their festivals that celebrate brotherhood and bring communities together. However, COVID-19 has dampened the festivities this year, making it tough for people to meet and enjoy the spirit of the occasion. Eid is no exception.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan wished his fans on the prosperous occasion of Eid al-Adha in his own style but with a COVID-19 twist.

Since the country is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions, the actor made sure to inspire his fans to follow COVID-19 norms. The actor took to social media to share a picture of himself in which he is seen posing in the field with his face covered with a checkered scarf.

In the picture, he is also seen standing under the dark sky and heavy clouds, signifying the difficult times that the country is going through. Keeping the caption simple, Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak!"