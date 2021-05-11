Salman Khan’s sister Arpita clarifies she has fully recovered from COVID-19

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma on Monday clarified that she has recovered from COVID-19.

In a social media post, Arpita Khan Sharma cleared the air about the reports making the rounds of her coronavirus status.

Arpita Khan Sharma shared, "I tested positive for Covid-19 at the beginning of the month April 2021 however I was asymptomatic. I followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God, I have fully recovered and have been well since. Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Stay Positive."