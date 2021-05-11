Salman Khan’s sister Arpita clarifies she has fully recovered from COVID-19

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma on Monday clarified that she has recovered from COVID-19.
In a social media post, Arpita Khan Sharma cleared the air about the reports making the rounds of her coronavirus status.
Arpita Khan Sharma shared, "I tested positive for Covid-19 at the beginning of the month April 2021 however I was asymptomatic. I followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God, I have fully recovered and have been well since. Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Stay Positive."
This comes after Salman Khan said at a press conference, "My sister Arpita tested positive for the virus. The second wave of the coronavirus is very dangerous. Earlier, we used to just hear that someone has got the virus, but this time there are Covid cases in our family. Last time, drivers of our house had corona but this time it's infecting a lot of people,” as reported by India Today.
Earlier rumours of stars being dead or diagnosed with COVID-19 like Lucky Ali, Kirron Kher and more also went viral on social media which were later bashed by them through their official statements.
