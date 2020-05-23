Salman Khan's 'Ready' co-star Mohit Baghel dies of cancer

Actor Mohit Baghel, best known for playing Amar Chaudhary in superstar Salman Khan's "Ready", has died of cancer. He was 26.

Writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa told PTI that the actor passed away on Saturday morning in his hometown Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

"He is gone too soon. He has been undergoing treatment for cancer in AIIMS hospital in Delhi since six months. I spoke to him last on May 15 and that time he was ok, he had started recovering. He stayed with his parents and elder brother in Mathura.

"I learnt about his demise from a common friend, who said he passed away today morning at his residence," he said.

Raaj, who had worked as a writer with Mohit in "Comedy Circus" and "Jabariya Jodi", said he wanted to cast the actor in his directorial debut "Dream Girl" (2019) but due to date issues they couldn't work together on the film.

"He was such a talented actor. His comic timing was great. He had two films with him that time -- 'Milan Talkies' and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' -- so we couldn't work together on 'Dream Girl'." Mohit has also acted in films "Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami" and "Gali Gali Chor Hai".