Salman Khan’s 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to release on ZeePlex this Eid?

Recently, during a Facebook Live session, Salman said that he is trying his best to release the much-awaited film as per the schedule.

"We are still trying our best to release 'Radhe' on Eid. But if the lockdown continues further, then we might have to push it to next Eid. "But if it opens up and if people take care of themselves, wear their masks, maintain social distancing, don't go out and don't break any guidelines which the govt has put on us, this will die out very soon. If it does, we will have 'Radhe' back in theatres this Eid," the 55-year-old actor said.

Directed by Prabhudheva, 'Radhe' will also feature Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.