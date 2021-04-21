Salman Khan’s 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to release on ZeePlex this Eid?

Superstar Salman Khan had recently said that 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which scheduled to release theatrically on May 13 on the festival of Eid, may be postponed if the lockdown in Maharashtra continues.
However, according to a latest update by LetsOTT, Khan's action thriller will be released simultaneously in theatres and on ZeePlex on May 13th. The film will have a pay-per-view streaming.
An official statement from the makers is still awaited.
Recently, during a Facebook Live session, Salman said that he is trying his best to release the much-awaited film as per the schedule.
"We are still trying our best to release 'Radhe' on Eid. But if the lockdown continues further, then we might have to push it to next Eid. "But if it opens up and if people take care of themselves, wear their masks, maintain social distancing, don't go out and don't break any guidelines which the govt has put on us, this will die out very soon. If it does, we will have 'Radhe' back in theatres this Eid," the 55-year-old actor said.
Directed by Prabhudheva, 'Radhe' will also feature Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.
The actor said people must ensure that state guidelines and safety protocols are strictly followed as lockdown would only mean heavy financial losses for theatre owners and daily wage workers. "It's going to be a bad one like it was last year. So, everyone should take this seriously and see that we kill coronavirus and move on in our lives before it kills us all," Khan added.
Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre', Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', featuring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, have also been pushed.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)