Salman Khan's niece Alizeh to make Bollywood debut alongside Sunny Deol’s younger son, Rajvir?

Superstar Salman Khan's niece and daughter of filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut with Sooraj Barjatya's son, Avnish's film.

A report by India Today further suggests that Alizeh will be paired alongside Sunny Deol’s younger son, Rajvir.

The film is said to be a romantic comedy and draws parallels with Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

In 2019, Atul had told the website that as a father he desires that Alizeh should be prepared, give her best and have fun doing the film.

He said, “My children have seen their family in the film business so they have seen our ups and downs so they know what the package is all about, they know the dynamics. I hope they encash that.”

“There is a certain amount of maturity in how she wants to approach her career," added Atul.

Meanwhile, Rajvir worked as an assistant director on his brother Karan’s debut film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.

During the press meet, when Karan was asked about Rajvir’s film, he said, “Work on his film will take place soon. He will also be taking training first.”