Salman Khan’s nephews Ahil and Yohan recreate the bean bag moment

Actor Salman Khan has been sharing clips from his everyday activities on social media. From cycling, gym sessions to his family get-togethers that involve a lot of fun. Numerous times the Salman has shared video with his nephews Ahil and Yohan.
In the recent post, Salman can be seen playing make believe games with this two adorable nephews. Ahil, son of Arpita and Yohan son of Sohail are often featuring on uncle Khan’s Instagram feed. The video shows, Yohan jumping on Ahil’s bean bag which throws him on Salman Khan’s bean bag.
Salman Khan captioned the post as, “Ahil and Yohan recreating the bean bag moment ...”
Earlier, Salman had shared similar video of “bean bag moment” where Salman jumped onto bean bags to scare the kids away.
Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Prabhu Deva’s ‘Dabangg 3’, which will be a prequel to the franchise. The film will also see Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha reprise their roles. He will also be seen working on other projects that include, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah that pairs him with Alia Bhatt, and will host the popular TV show Big Boss.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)