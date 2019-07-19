Salman Khan’s nephews Ahil and Yohan recreate the bean bag moment

Actor Salman Khan has been sharing clips from his everyday activities on social media. From cycling, gym sessions to his family get-togethers that involve a lot of fun. Numerous times the Salman has shared video with his nephews Ahil and Yohan.

In the recent post, Salman can be seen playing make believe games with this two adorable nephews. Ahil, son of Arpita and Yohan son of Sohail are often featuring on uncle Khan’s Instagram feed. The video shows, Yohan jumping on Ahil’s bean bag which throws him on Salman Khan’s bean bag.

Salman Khan captioned the post as, “Ahil and Yohan recreating the bean bag moment ...”