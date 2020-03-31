Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan no more

Salman Khan, who is currently at his Panvel farmhouse with the entire family amid coronavirus lockdown, shared a shocking news on his social media on Tuesday. The actor's nephew Abdullah Khan passed away.
Khan confirmed the news on his Instagram. He wrote, "Will always love you..." With a monochrome picture of the well built duo, Abdullah looks like the spitting image of Salman in the shared picture.
According to reports, Abdullah was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital a few days back, due to health complications.
Further details awaited.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)