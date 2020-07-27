Salman Khan's latest pic with nephews Ahil, Nirvan and niece Ayat is too cute to handle

Salman Khan, who has been at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed, seems to have reunited with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat Sharma.
The 'Sultan' actor, on Sunday, took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself with sister Arpita Khan Sharma's kids and brother Sohail Khan's son Nirvan. In the picture, Salman and Nirvan can be seen gushing over Ahil as he kisses his baby sister. He shared the picture with the caption: "Siblings ... @Nirvankhan15."
Aayush Sharma and Arpita welcomed their daughter Ayat on Salman Khan’s 54th birthday.
The Loveyatri actor told Hindustan Times, “The due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday... Also, it saves me from giving multiple parties! Arpita has a habit of throwing lavish parties, so I was anyway thinking how much I’ve got to earn to celebrate hers, mine, Ahil’s (three year old son) and Ayat’s birthdays.”
Recently, Salman spent time planting rice saplings. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video where he was seen planting some rice saplings in his farm. Dressed in a grey T-shirt and shorts, he completed the look with a blue baseball cap.
"Rice plantation done," he wrote alongside the clip.
On the work front, Salman will be seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted', which marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film 'Wanted' and last year's 'Dabangg 3'.
Salman Khan is likely to shoot for 'Bigg Boss 14's promo from his farmhouse.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)