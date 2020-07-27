Salman Khan's latest pic with nephews Ahil, Nirvan and niece Ayat is too cute to handle

Salman Khan, who has been at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed, seems to have reunited with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat Sharma.

The 'Sultan' actor, on Sunday, took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself with sister Arpita Khan Sharma's kids and brother Sohail Khan's son Nirvan. In the picture, Salman and Nirvan can be seen gushing over Ahil as he kisses his baby sister. He shared the picture with the caption: "Siblings ... @Nirvankhan15."