e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 83,876 new COVID-19 cases, 895 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' to release on Eid 2023

Nadiadwala has backed the film through his production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
PTI
Advertisement

Superstar Salman Khan's forthcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to release on Eid 2023, makers announced on Monday.

The film, reportedly billed as a comedy drama, also stars Pooja Hegde. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is helmed by Farhad Samji, known for co-directing 'Housefull 3' with his brother Sajid.

"Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde to release in cinemas on Eid 2023," a note from the makers read.

Nadiadwala has backed the film through his production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The producer had last worked with the 56-year-old actor in his 2014 action drama 'Kick', which marked his directorial debut. Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Tiger 3'.

ALSO READ

Salman Khan personally asked his team of doctors to keep a check on Sunil Grover's health: Report Salman Khan personally asked his team of doctors to keep a check on Sunil Grover's health: Report
Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:08 PM IST
Advertisement