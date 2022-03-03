Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' to release in theatres on December 30, 2022

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role, is all set to release in theatres on December 30, the makers announced on Thursday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji of 'Housefull 4' fame, the comedy drama will release three days after Salman's 57th birthday.

In a Twitter post, the makers announced, "Celebrate #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali on New Year with @BeingSalmanKhan & #SajidNadiadwala directed by @farhad_samji Releasing in cinemas on 30th December 2022. @WardaNadiadwala."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The film marks the seventh collaboration between Nadiadwala and Salman Khan after films such as 'Judwaa', 'Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and 'Kick'.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film will go on floors in the first week of April in Mumbai. It will be a start to finish schedule from April till September, before proceeding to the post-production stage.

Reportedly, a huge set is being constructed at the helipad in Filmcity.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 05:47 PM IST