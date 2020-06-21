Salman Khan's fans trend offensive hashtag on Twitter, despite actor's request to stand with Sushant Singh Rajput's fan, family

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday appealed to his fans to extend support to Sushant Singh Rajput's family and admirers, after a criminal complaint was filed against him for abetting the suicide of the late actor. Despite the 'Dabangg 3' actor's request, fans trended offensive hashtag -- '#PresstitutesCantHarmSALMAN'- on Twitter and expressed their disappointment and anger over media reports.

A user wrote, "Jis Insaan ko iss incident se koi lena dena hi nhi..Sabko bina proof blame kare. Look at this man itna unnecessary hate milne ke baad bhi he is not to retaliate. Most selfless and strongest man that I have ever seen."

"The Media knows how to gain most attention & TRP just target @BeingSalmanKhan but everyone knows they tried it 30 Years back but failed & again trying they will fail these time also," wrote another fan.

Check out the tweets here: