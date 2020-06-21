Salman Khan's fans trend offensive hashtag on Twitter, despite actor's request to stand with Sushant Singh Rajput's fan, family

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday appealed to his fans to extend support to Sushant Singh Rajput's family and admirers, after a criminal complaint was filed against him for abetting the suicide of the late actor. Despite the 'Dabangg 3' actor's request, fans trended offensive hashtag -- '#PresstitutesCantHarmSALMAN'- on Twitter and expressed their disappointment and anger over media reports.
A user wrote, "Jis Insaan ko iss incident se koi lena dena hi nhi..Sabko bina proof blame kare. Look at this man itna unnecessary hate milne ke baad bhi he is not to retaliate. Most selfless and strongest man that I have ever seen."
"The Media knows how to gain most attention & TRP just target @BeingSalmanKhan but everyone knows they tried it 30 Years back but failed & again trying they will fail these time also," wrote another fan.
Check out the tweets here:
Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Earlier this week, a Muzaffarpur-based advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a petition naming Bollywood bigwigs like Khan, producers Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as accused.
Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Khan asked his fans to understand the emotions Sushant's admirers were going through after his demise.
"A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful," he wrote.
Ojha had alleged that the heavyweights had tried to stall the career of the upcoming star. The Patna-born actor was known for films including "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore".
A couple of other filmmakers have also been named as co-accused in the case.
A complaint was also filed before a court in Bihar on Saturday accusing actor Rhea Chakraborty of having abetted Rajput's suicide.
Rajput's death has reignited discussions around the struggle of survival in Bollywood, navigating cliques, particularly for outsiders.
Inputs by PTI.
