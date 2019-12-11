Salman Khan's family wishes him to slow down amid busy schedule

Salman Khan has been shooting for his film Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai in Mumbai and is simultaneously promoting his film Dabangg 3 as well. The actor has been super busy these days and has had barely any time in his hand.

A source says, “Salman is taking time out from his film Radhe for promotions. The team has chosen such locations where he can take a break to promote his film and then come back to resume the shoot. The makers have erected a huge set in Mumbai where the shoot is currently taking place, he is about shooting a song sequence soon. This is not it, apart from these two films, he has to shoot for his reality show Bigg Boss and then finish other commitments as well. So he is working round the clock.”

It is said that it is one of the reasons why his family wishes him to slow down a bit as they do not want his pain to return. Therefore the reports of him leaving Bigg Boss has been coming out but as of now, that has not been confirmed by the television channel as they do not wish to let go him.

Meanwhile, it is said that the actor will definitely take a break from work around his birthday, like every year. He will have a celebration with his close friends and family member and is likely to return to work post new year.