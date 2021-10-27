Salman Khan's family prays for Aryan to come home; actor in constant touch with SRK: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh is going through a difficult time after the arrest of his 23-year-old son Aryan Khan in the infamous drug case.

Superstar Salman Khan was the first friend from the film industry to pay a visit to Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan at their residence Mannat in Bandra to extend his support.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the crisis has brought both the families together and Salman’s parents have been praying for Aryan to come home. Also, the 'Dabangg' actor has been keeping constant tabs on Shah Rukh, calling him almost every day.

Reportedly, Salman’s father, writer Salim Khan, has also been giving Shah Rukh legal advice on how to best approach the bail issue.

Salman’s sister Alvira Agnihotri and father Salim Khan had also visited SRK’s home.

A few days ago, an old video of Salman and Shah Rukh from the reality game show 'Dus Ka Dum' season 3 went viral where King Khan appeared as a special guest with Rani Mukerji on the show hosted by Salman Khan.

In the video SRK could be seen saying that he can always count on Salman to be there for him and his family in times of trouble. And it seems Salman has proved him absolutely right.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 after an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.

