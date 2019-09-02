Salman Khan’s family and other Bollywood stars mark Ganesh Chaturthi at his Mumbai residence

Salman Khan’s family is one of the big names in the Industry that celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi every year with friends, family and fans. This year Arpita was snapped early morning welcoming the Ganesh idol home with Salma Khan, Salman’s mother who performed the puja at home.
The two were snapped by papz in the morning during the ceremony. However later Salman Khan was seen entering the house to pay his respects. Other friends and family members were also spotted. Former actress Neelam Kothari was seen in a red dress with her daughter, while Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani was spotted in a three piece ensemble.
Arbaaz and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan was also seen entering the apartments alongside uncle Salman Khan. Salman’s jiju Atul Agnihotri and Sonakshi Sinha's mother Poonam was also spotted outside the residence.
Photos by Viral Bhayani
