Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's team to provide security for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding in Rajasthan: Report

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot this week in Rajasthan in the presence of family members and close friends.

Their wedding has been the talk of the town, however, both Katrina and Vicky have been tight-lipped about their big day. Their family members and friends have also not confirmed the wedding.

According to media reports, the couple will tie the knot on December 9 and preparations have been going on in full swing for the last couple of days.

Reportedly, 120 top Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the wedding. Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people.

Ahead of their wedding, reports are rife that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's team will be guarding the Vicky-Kat wedding.

Shera reportedly runs his own security company named Tiger Security.

Meanwhile, the wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day and a special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

On Sunday evening, the bride-to-be was spotted outside Vicky's Mumbai residence along with her mother.

In the pictures and videos, the 'Sooryavanshi' actor could be seen sporting an untied hairdo while dressed in a white coloured saree, paired with ethnic earrings.

However, it wasn't clear if the rumoured couple was coming together for a pre-wedding ceremony. Vicky was also spotted visiting Katrina's home on Saturday night.

