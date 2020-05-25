Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shares photo with the actor; says 'Eid is never complete without my Maalik'

On Monday, Salman Khan's longtime bodyguard Shera took to Instagram to post a picture with the actor, withing everyone on the occasion of Eid.

"My EID is never complete without my Maalik @BeingsalmanKhan. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy with your family at home," he wrote in the caption.

In the photo shared by Gurmeet Singh, better known as Shera, the two are casually dressed in t-shirts and denim. The two have been together for over two decades and reportedly share a close relationship. In the image, Shera holds on to Salman who is seated, as they both smile for the camera.