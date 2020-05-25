Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shares photo with the actor; says 'Eid is never complete without my Maalik'

On Monday, Salman Khan's longtime bodyguard Shera took to Instagram to post a picture with the actor, withing everyone on the occasion of Eid.
"My EID is never complete without my Maalik @BeingsalmanKhan. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy with your family at home," he wrote in the caption.
In the photo shared by Gurmeet Singh, better known as Shera, the two are casually dressed in t-shirts and denim. The two have been together for over two decades and reportedly share a close relationship. In the image, Shera holds on to Salman who is seated, as they both smile for the camera.
Shera and Salman had reportedly met in 1995 and he began working for the actor after the latter was mobbed in Chandigarh. According to his Instagram bio, Shera is the proprietor of his own security company, Tiger Security, which serves to the high profile clients and stars.
Apart From Salman’s security Shera has also worked with international celebrities. To give an example, he was reportedly roped in to handle the security detail for the Jio Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour and personally monitored the security arrangements for the singer.
The actor who recently released two songs had, until recently, been social distancing in his farmhouse in Panvel. After his first music single 'Pyaar Karona' that gives out a message of love, help and caring in times of coronavirus, Salman has now released his new single titled 'Tere Bina' which features his friend and fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez.
While Eid is often synonymous in Bollywood with Salman's film releases, this year the coronavirus outbreak has led to fans being disappointed as his upcoming movie has been postponed. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had been slated to release on May 22.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)