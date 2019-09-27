Salman Khan's bodyguard arrested for trashing people, cops use fishing net to control him

Salman Khan made it to the headlines again and this time not for his mistake! The former bodyguard of Salman whose name is Anas was arrested by Moradabad police recently. Reportedly the now wrestler was seen thrashing people and damaging vehicles.
It seems Anas Qureshi has failed to bag the gold medal at the championship, which led to this ruckus on the road. After the examination authorities came to know that Anas was under influence of steroids. The cops used ropes and fishing net to hold him and control him. After an initial checkup Anas has been transferred to the Bareilly Mental Hospital.
Also this is not the first time Salman Khan’s bodyguard’s acted rudely to people. Few days back when Salman was busy promoting his film ‘Bharat’, one of his bodyguard misbehaved with the kid at an event. In a viral video, Salman was seen giving a tight slap to his bodyguard who pushed a kid rudely and fell down.
According to a source of BollywoodLife, "What happened was rather unfortunate. Salman Khan has given strict instructions to his team to be extra careful with kids and senior citizens. He makes sure no one behaves badly with them. There was a frenzy and some people got quite uncontrollable. When he saw what happened he got upset. The guard was a part of his team but now he has been removed. His team has strict instructions on how to behave with kids and seniors. This upset him instantly."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)