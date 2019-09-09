Salman Khan’s 2020 Eid release to be 'Wanted' sequel

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Salman Khan’s next will either be Kick 2 or Wanted 2. And now we finally have news about his next project. The actor was initially supposed to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, however, with the future of that project still undecided, Salman announced on his Twitter than he will no longer be a part of the film. However, he also announced that he will surely be coming with a release on the next Eid as is the tradition.

Even though the title of the film will be different, we hear that it will be an extension of the same universe as Wanted revolving around the story of an undercover police officer. This project is likely to go on floors in December 2019 or January 2020.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha.