Salman Khan wishes 'bhai' Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday; Alia Bhatt calls SRK her 'favourite' person

November 2 is no less than a festival for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans. As the 'King of Romance' turned 56 on Tuesday, he received a plethora of birthday wishes from fans and celebrities of the film fraternity.

Bollywood superstar and SRK's good friend Salman Khan took to social media and shared a throwback picture with his 'Karan Arjun' co-star.

Along with the photo, he wrote, "Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk."

On the other hand, actress Alia Bhatt shared a black and white throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan taking a selfie with a sea of fans.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia wrote, "My favourite person. King of not just cinema. King of goodness, king of possibly-it-all! Happy happy birthday SR You are and always will be synonymous with LOVE. Love is the greatest thing in this world. And so are you."

"I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days in your life always and forever - because that’s all you give us," she added.

It may be mentioned that Alia and Shah Rukh have turned co-producers for their upcoming film 'Darlings'. Alia also stars as the lead actress of the film.

Meanwhile, several other B-Town celebs, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and others, extended heartfelt wished for King Khan on his birthday.

SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 08:51 PM IST