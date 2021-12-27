Salman Khan turns 56: Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta and other B-Town celebs extend birthday wishes

As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned a year older today, a slew of celebrities from the film industry poured in wishes for him on social media.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who has worked with Salman in several hit movies including the blockbuster movie 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', shared a throwback pic.

She captioned it as, “Birthday greetings to the heartthrob of the industry @BeingSalmanKhan. Wishing you a dabangg year ahead”.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared a fun pic with her friend and called him family. She wrote, “Happy birthday, my forever Rockstar @BeingSalmanKhan. Thank you for always “Being YOUman”. Keep soaring and roaring, our TIGER! Loads of love, always #friendsforever #gratitude #blessed #friendslikefamily”.

Actress Preity Zinta posted a BTS picture from the sets with the actor and wrote, ''Happy birthday my darling @beingsalmankhan Wish you loads of love, happiness and all things wonderful today and always ❤️ Cannot wait to see you when I’m back , so save some energy to party with me then 😍 #happybirthday #loveu #ting''.

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a photo with Salman Khan from the sets of 'Son Of Sardar' and wrote, “Happy Birthday, @BeingSalmanKhan! Wishing you love & happiness always...”.

Here's how other celebs wished Salman:

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 03:33 PM IST