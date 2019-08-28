Salman Khan treats fans with unseen childhood photo on completing 31 years in Bollywood

Salman Khan completed 31 years in the Bollywood industry and celebrated the anniversary by thanking his fans and the film industry. The actor even treated his fans to unseen childhood picture to celebrate the milestone.
Salman Khan took a walk down the memory lane and shared an adorable picture of himself as a toddler. The caption read a thank you note, "A big thank you to the Indian film industry and to everyone who has been a part of this 31 years of journey, especially all my fans and well-wishers who have made this amazing journey possible."
In the snap, little half-naked Salman can be seen playing with his toy cars on a carpet. Take a look:
Comments wishing him the best for future and congratulating him flooded the post. One can wrote, “Congratulations for ruling the industry for 31 years and giving us classic”, while another wrote, “What a AMAZING journey it has been!! There's never going to be an end point to our love and support. 31 GOLDEN YEARS OF SALMAN KHAN”
After Salman’s post 31 GOLDEN YEARS OF SALMAN KHAN trended on the social media platform. The actor has been winning hearts since the 90’s with films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Sath Sath Hai, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Tere Naam, Dabangg series, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and counting.
Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3 as he will reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey, followed by Kick 2 since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah has been shelved.
