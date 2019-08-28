Salman Khan treats fans with unseen childhood photo on completing 31 years in Bollywood

Salman Khan completed 31 years in the Bollywood industry and celebrated the anniversary by thanking his fans and the film industry. The actor even treated his fans to unseen childhood picture to celebrate the milestone.

Salman Khan took a walk down the memory lane and shared an adorable picture of himself as a toddler. The caption read a thank you note, "A big thank you to the Indian film industry and to everyone who has been a part of this 31 years of journey, especially all my fans and well-wishers who have made this amazing journey possible."

In the snap, little half-naked Salman can be seen playing with his toy cars on a carpet. Take a look: