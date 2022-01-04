Salman Khan to shoot extensive fight sequences with Emraan Hashmi for 'Tiger 3' in the coming days: Report

Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in India, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making sure that strict norms should be followed on the sets of his upcoming film 'Tiger 3'.

According to media reports, Salman will resume the shoot in the coming days and he is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to keeping himself and the people around him safe.

A source close to the actor has revealed to India Today that Salman has asked the production house to set up a strict Covid protocol environment on the sets of 'Tiger 3'. The report suggested that only those who are needed for the shoot will be present on location.

In the coming days, Salman will shoot some extensive fight sequences with Emraan Hashmi who will be joining him.

Reportedly, fight coordinators and an elaborate team will be present on the set for the same.

The 'Dabangg' actor has personally looked into the shoot arrangements to make sure every possible step is followed to ensure a safe shoot.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif. For the unversed, 'Tiger 3' is the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger franchise'.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead.

The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.

The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:37 PM IST